IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA closed today at 135.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's 136.1

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹143.2 and closed at ₹140.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹144.3, while the lowest was ₹135.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹36,714.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,059,273 shares traded.
IREDA stock closed at ₹135.9 today, which is a decrease of 0.15% from the previous day's closing price of ₹136.1. The net change in the stock price was -0.2.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|245.5
|-2.35
|-0.95
|276.0
|141.75
|51555.04
|Tata Technologies
|1020.95
|-7.7
|-0.75
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41416.73
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|135.9
|-0.2
|-0.15
|215.0
|49.99
|31047.71
|Signatureglobal India
|1380.0
|57.9
|4.38
|1438.0
|444.1
|19390.48
|R R Kabel
|1503.8
|-40.9
|-2.65
|1822.2
|1137.6
|16965.71
Today, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a low of ₹135.5 and a high of ₹139.5.
The 52-week low price of Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock was at 50.00000, while the 52-week high price was at 214.80000. This shows a significant fluctuation in the stock's performance over the past year.
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹136.15 with a minimal increase of 0.04% in percentage change and a net change of 0.05. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a slight positive movement.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|247.15
|-0.7
|-0.28
|276.0
|141.75
|51901.54
|Tata Technologies
|1024.35
|-4.3
|-0.42
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41554.66
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|136.85
|0.75
|0.55
|215.0
|49.99
|31264.75
|Signatureglobal India
|1322.4
|0.3
|0.02
|1438.0
|444.1
|18581.13
|R R Kabel
|1552.6
|7.9
|0.51
|1822.2
|1137.6
|17516.26
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹137.1 with a net change of 1 and a percent change of 0.73. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹136.25 and a high of ₹139.5.
The current data for IREDA stock shows that the price is ₹137, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|133.29
|10 Days
|132.21
|20 Days
|140.81
|50 Days
|155.69
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹136.8, showing a 0.51% increase with a net change of 0.7. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|249.6
|1.75
|0.71
|276.0
|141.75
|52416.04
|Tata Technologies
|1029.95
|1.3
|0.13
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41781.83
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|136.8
|0.7
|0.51
|215.0
|49.99
|31253.33
|Signatureglobal India
|1331.1
|9.0
|0.68
|1438.0
|444.1
|18703.38
|R R Kabel
|1538.8
|-5.9
|-0.38
|1822.2
|1137.6
|17360.57
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.2, reflecting a net change of 1.1 and a percent change of 0.81. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock had a low of ₹136.25 and a high of ₹139.30 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.3, reflecting a 0.88% increase in value. The net change is 1.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|253.3
|5.45
|2.2
|276.0
|141.75
|53193.04
|Tata Technologies
|1031.65
|3.0
|0.29
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41850.79
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|137.2
|1.1
|0.81
|215.0
|49.99
|31344.71
|Signatureglobal India
|1323.8
|1.7
|0.13
|1438.0
|444.1
|18600.81
|R R Kabel
|1539.0
|-5.7
|-0.37
|1822.2
|1137.6
|17362.83
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of ₹139.3 and a low of ₹136.25 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.4 with a 0.96% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|253.85
|6.0
|2.42
|276.0
|141.75
|53308.54
|Tata Technologies
|1034.15
|5.5
|0.53
|1400.0
|1020.0
|41952.21
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|137.4
|1.3
|0.96
|215.0
|49.99
|31390.4
|Signatureglobal India
|1310.95
|-11.15
|-0.84
|1438.0
|444.1
|18420.25
|R R Kabel
|1539.05
|-5.65
|-0.37
|1822.2
|1137.6
|17363.39
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.65 with a 1.14% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.55.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock reached a high of ₹139.30 and a low of ₹136.25 on the current day.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹137.7, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 1.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.14%
|3 Months
|34.48%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|32.3%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹136.6, which reflects a decrease of 2.84% or a net change of -4. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a volume of 2,059,273 shares with a closing price of ₹140.6.
