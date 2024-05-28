Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 4.15 %. The stock closed at 185.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.25 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of 190.25 and a close price of 185.55. The high for the day was 196.75, while the low was 190.25. The market capitalization stood at 51,941.05 crores. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,607,814 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IREDA has increased by 0.08% and is currently at 193.40. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to 193.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.64%
3 Months23.19%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD88.04%
1 Year-99999.99%
28 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.73Support 1190.43
Resistance 2199.92Support 2187.32
Resistance 3203.03Support 3184.13
28 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 56 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13290 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 321.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

28 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹185.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 196.75 & 190.25 yesterday to end at 185.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

