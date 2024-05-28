IREDA Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹190.25 and a close price of ₹185.55. The high for the day was ₹196.75, while the low was ₹190.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹51,941.05 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9,607,814 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IREDA has increased by 0.08% and is currently at ₹193.40. Over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has dropped by -99999.99% to ₹193.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.64%
|3 Months
|23.19%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|88.04%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.73
|Support 1
|190.43
|Resistance 2
|199.92
|Support 2
|187.32
|Resistance 3
|203.03
|Support 3
|184.13
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 321.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹196.75 & ₹190.25 yesterday to end at ₹185.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend