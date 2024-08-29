Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 255.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.95 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 256 and closed slightly lower at 255.05. The stock reached a high of 258.45 and dipped to a low of 253 during the day. With a market capitalization of 68,255.78 crore, IREDA's stock saw a trading volume of 764,879 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high for the stock is 310, and the 52-week low is 49.99.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1257.0Support 1252.2
Resistance 2260.1Support 2250.5
Resistance 3261.8Support 3247.4
29 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 29.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
29 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21852 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹255.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 258.45 & 253 yesterday to end at 253.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.