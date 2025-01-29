LIVE UPDATES

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 186.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.40 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.