IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹187.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹186.90. The stock reached a high of ₹189.90 and a low of ₹177.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹50,124.13 crore, IREDA's shares traded at a volume of 2,757,183 on the BSE. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.91%, currently trading at ₹188.30. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have appreciated by 4.62%, reaching ₹188.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.22%
|3 Months
|-3.85%
|6 Months
|-29.34%
|YTD
|-13.36%
|1 Year
|4.62%
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|191.28
|Support 1
|178.62
|Resistance 2
|196.97
|Support 2
|171.65
|Resistance 3
|203.94
|Support 3
|165.96
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 14.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20921 k
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹186.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹189.90 & ₹177.35 yesterday to end at ₹187.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend