IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 186.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.40 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 187.05 and closed slightly lower at 186.90. The stock reached a high of 189.90 and a low of 177.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 50,124.13 crore, IREDA's shares traded at a volume of 2,757,183 on the BSE. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 121.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.91%, currently trading at 188.30. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have appreciated by 4.62%, reaching 188.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.22%
3 Months-3.85%
6 Months-29.34%
YTD-13.36%
1 Year4.62%
29 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1191.28Support 1178.62
Resistance 2196.97Support 2171.65
Resistance 3203.94Support 3165.96
29 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 14.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20921 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹186.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 189.90 & 177.35 yesterday to end at 187.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

