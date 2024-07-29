Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 29 Jul 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 261.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 263.4 and closed at 261.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 268 and a low of 257.05. With a market capitalization of 69,344.33 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock are 310 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,130,601 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 94404 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹261.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 268 & 257.05 yesterday to end at 258. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.