IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹263.4 and closed at ₹261.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹268 and a low of ₹257.05. With a market capitalization of ₹69,344.33 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹310 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,130,601 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹268 & ₹257.05 yesterday to end at ₹258. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend