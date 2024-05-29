IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IREDA's stock opened at ₹195.2 and closed at ₹193.25. The stock reached a high of ₹196.2 and a low of ₹182.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹49,696.77 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. A total of 3,658,285 shares were traded on the BSE.
IREDA Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 321.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹196.2 & ₹182.5 yesterday to end at ₹193.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend