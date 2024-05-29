Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -4.32 %. The stock closed at 193.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IREDA's stock opened at 195.2 and closed at 193.25. The stock reached a high of 196.2 and a low of 182.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 49,696.77 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock are 215 and 49.99 respectively. A total of 3,658,285 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IREDA Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
29 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 56 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13290 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 321.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 46 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

29 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹193.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 196.2 & 182.5 yesterday to end at 193.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.