IREDA Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹256.6 and closed at ₹253.95. The stock reached a high of ₹262.75 and a low of ₹253, with a total BSE volume of 2,651,618 shares traded. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹68,470.81 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, IREDA's stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|257.0
|Support 1
|252.2
|Resistance 2
|260.1
|Support 2
|250.5
|Resistance 3
|261.8
|Support 3
|247.4
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 29.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹262.75 & ₹253 yesterday to end at ₹254.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend