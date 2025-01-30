IREDA Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹187.50 and closed slightly lower at ₹186.60. The stock reached a high of ₹194.80 and dipped to a low of ₹187. The market capitalization stood at ₹51,642.71 crore. Over the past year, IREDA has experienced significant volatility, with a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,689,910 shares.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 11.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 1689 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹194.80 & ₹187 yesterday to end at ₹192.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend