IREDA Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 3 %. The stock closed at 186.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.20 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.