IREDA Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 258 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 261.95 and closed at 258 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 268.45, while the low was 257. The market cap stands at 71,507.98 crore. The 52-week high was 310, and the low was 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,579,460 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1270.66Support 1259.32
Resistance 2275.18Support 2252.5
Resistance 3282.0Support 3247.98
30 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 32.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
30 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 94651 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹258 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 268.45 & 257 yesterday to end at 266.05. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

