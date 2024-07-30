IREDA Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹261.95 and closed at ₹258 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹268.45, while the low was ₹257. The market cap stands at ₹71,507.98 crore. The 52-week high was ₹310, and the low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,579,460 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|270.66
|Support 1
|259.32
|Resistance 2
|275.18
|Support 2
|252.5
|Resistance 3
|282.0
|Support 3
|247.98
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 32.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.45 & ₹257 yesterday to end at ₹266.05. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.