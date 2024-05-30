IREDA Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹183.95 and closed at ₹184.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹186.25 and a low of ₹178.55. With a market capitalization of ₹49,790.84 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,416,024 shares.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|188.5
|Support 1
|180.7
|Resistance 2
|191.3
|Support 2
|175.7
|Resistance 3
|196.3
|Support 3
|172.9
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹186.25 & ₹178.55 yesterday to end at ₹184.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend