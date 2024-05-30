Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 184.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.25 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 183.95 and closed at 184.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 186.25 and a low of 178.55. With a market capitalization of 49,790.84 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock are 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,416,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1188.5Support 1180.7
Resistance 2191.3Support 2175.7
Resistance 3196.3Support 3172.9
30 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15526 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

30 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹184.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 186.25 & 178.55 yesterday to end at 184.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

