IREDA Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened and closed at ₹266.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹269.9 and a low of ₹262.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,903.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹310 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 3,230,596 shares on that day.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's stock price has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at ₹265.70. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹265.70. In contrast, Nifty has shown a significant increase of 25.84% to reach 24857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.05%
|3 Months
|35.4%
|6 Months
|52.43%
|YTD
|156.75%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|267.69
|Support 1
|260.54
|Resistance 2
|272.39
|Support 2
|258.09
|Resistance 3
|274.84
|Support 3
|253.39
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.9 & ₹262.05 yesterday to end at ₹263.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.