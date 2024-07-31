Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 266.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened and closed at 266.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 269.9 and a low of 262.05. The market capitalization stood at 70,903.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 310 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 3,230,596 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's stock price has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at 265.70. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has plummeted by -99999.99% to 265.70. In contrast, Nifty has shown a significant increase of 25.84% to reach 24857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.05%
3 Months35.4%
6 Months52.43%
YTD156.75%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1267.69Support 1260.54
Resistance 2272.39Support 2258.09
Resistance 3274.84Support 3253.39
31 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93595 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹266.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 269.9 & 262.05 yesterday to end at 263.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.