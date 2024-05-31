IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock sees gains in trading today

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened and closed at ₹185.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹185.8 and the low was ₹180.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹48,729.17 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,078,746 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at ₹183.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹179.63 and ₹184.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹179.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 184.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 1.46% and is currently trading at ₹183.95. However, over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹183.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.1%
|3 Months
|18.56%
|6 Months
|177.64%
|YTD
|76.36%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|184.58
|Support 1
|179.63
|Resistance 2
|187.67
|Support 2
|177.77
|Resistance 3
|189.53
|Support 3
|174.68
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.8 & ₹180.8 yesterday to end at ₹185.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend