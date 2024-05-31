Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 181.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened and closed at 185.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 185.8 and the low was 180.8. The market capitalization stands at 48,729.17 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,078,746 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹183.2, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹181.3

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at 183.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 179.63 and 184.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 179.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 184.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 1.46% and is currently trading at 183.95. However, over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to 183.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.1%
3 Months18.56%
6 Months177.64%
YTD76.36%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1184.58Support 1179.63
Resistance 2187.67Support 2177.77
Resistance 3189.53Support 3174.68
31 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16420 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹185.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.8 & 180.8 yesterday to end at 185.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

