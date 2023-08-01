Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 465.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, ITC stock opened at 466 and closed at 465.6. The stock had a high of 468.75 and a low of 464.8. The market capitalization of ITC is 581,341.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 301.29. The BSE volume for the day was 122,035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹465.95, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹465.6

The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is 465.95. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a relatively stable performance of the stock.

01 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹466.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹465.6

The current price of ITC stock is 466.5. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.19% in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.9.

01 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹465.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 122,035 shares. The closing price for the stock was 465.6.

