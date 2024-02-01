Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 438 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 440 and closed at 438. The stock reached a high of 442.6 and a low of 438.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 550,890.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 326.99. On the BSE, a total of 318,586 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹438 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 318,586. The closing price for the stock was 438.

