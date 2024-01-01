Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹464.2, and the closing price remained the same. The stock reached a high of ₹468 and a low of ₹461. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹576,809.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,402,635 shares.

