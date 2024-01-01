Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Session

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹464.2, and the closing price remained the same. The stock reached a high of ₹468 and a low of ₹461. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹576,809.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,402,635 shares.
ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 465.25. The bid price is 468.3 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 468.4 with an offer quantity of 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 82,723,200.
As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹464.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|-5.25%
|6 Months
|2.33%
|YTD
|40.23%
|1 Year
|38.65%
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹462.4 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a very small amount, indicating a relatively stable performance. It is important to note that this data is based on a specific point in time and may change throughout the trading day.
On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,402,635. The closing price for the stock was ₹464.2.
