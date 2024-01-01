Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 462.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 464.2, and the closing price remained the same. The stock reached a high of 468 and a low of 461. The market capitalization of ITC is 576,809.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,402,635 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Itc January futures opened at 466.9 as against previous close of 466.15

ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 465.25. The bid price is 468.3 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 468.4 with an offer quantity of 1600. The stock has a high open interest of 82,723,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Itc Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹464.25, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹462.35

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 464.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

01 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.36%
3 Months-5.25%
6 Months2.33%
YTD40.23%
1 Year38.65%
01 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹462.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹462.35

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 462.4 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a very small amount, indicating a relatively stable performance. It is important to note that this data is based on a specific point in time and may change throughout the trading day.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹464.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,402,635. The closing price for the stock was 464.2.

