Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹408.55 and closed at ₹408.6. The stock reached a high of ₹410.9 and a low of ₹404.65. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹507337.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹367.44. The BSE volume for ITC was 753,356 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.