Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹408.55 and closed at ₹408.6. The stock reached a high of ₹410.9 and a low of ₹404.65. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹507337.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹367.44. The BSE volume for ITC was 753,356 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|-13.86%
|6 Months
|-7.6%
|YTD
|-12.08%
|1 Year
|7.95%
The current price of ITC stock is ₹406.5, with a net change of -2.1 and a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 753,356 shares with a closing price of ₹408.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!