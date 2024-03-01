Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Shares Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 408.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 408.55 and closed at 408.6. The stock reached a high of 410.9 and a low of 404.65. The market capitalization of ITC was 507337.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 367.44. The BSE volume for ITC was 753,356 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months-13.86%
6 Months-7.6%
YTD-12.08%
1 Year7.95%
01 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹406.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹408.6

The current price of ITC stock is 406.5, with a net change of -2.1 and a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹408.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 753,356 shares with a closing price of 408.6.

