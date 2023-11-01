Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Trading Session

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹430.6 and closed at ₹430.4. The high for the day was ₹433.4, while the low was ₹428. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹5,34,463.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,27,699 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is ₹428.55, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
