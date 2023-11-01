Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 430.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.55 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 430.6 and closed at 430.4. The high for the day was 433.4, while the low was 428. The market capitalization of ITC is 5,34,463.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,27,699 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹428.55, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹430.4

The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is 428.55, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

01 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹430.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Itc BSE shares traded was 127,699. The closing price for the day was 430.4.

