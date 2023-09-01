comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 442.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.65 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 443.95 and closed at 442.8. The highest price reached during the day was 444.8, while the lowest price was 436.1. The market capitalization of the company is 548,218.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 499.6 and 306.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 526,773 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:05:51 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹442.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 526,773. The closing price of the stock was 442.8.

