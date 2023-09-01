Itc Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹443.95 and closed at ₹442.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹444.8, while the lowest price was ₹436.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹548,218.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹499.6 and ₹306.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 526,773 shares.
01 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹442.8 on last trading day
