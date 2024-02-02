Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
02 Feb 2024
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 442.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was 444.85, and the close price was 442.85. The stock had a high of 446.65 and a low of 443.75. The market capitalization of ITC was 556,880.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, while the 52-week low was 326.99. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 366,243.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:53 AM IST Itc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy16161616
Buy18171616
Hold3344
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹442.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 366,243. The closing price for the shares was 442.85.

