Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹444.85, and the close price was ₹442.85. The stock had a high of ₹446.65 and a low of ₹443.75. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹556,880.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, while the 52-week low was ₹326.99. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 366,243.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Feb 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Itc share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Buy
|18
|17
|16
|16
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
02 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹442.85 on last trading day
