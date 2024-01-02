Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 462.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 467.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 462.4, and the closing price was 462.35. The stock reached a high of 469.85 and a low of 462.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 582,922.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 937,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹462.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 937,013 shares. The closing price for the stock was 462.35.

