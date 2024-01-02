Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹462.4, and the closing price was ₹462.35. The stock reached a high of ₹469.85 and a low of ₹462.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹582,922.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 937,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.