Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹430, the close price was ₹428.55, the highest price reached was ₹430.9, and the lowest price was ₹425.6. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹533,778.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 402,810 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹428.55 on last trading day
