Itc Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 428.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 430, the close price was 428.55, the highest price reached was 430.9, and the lowest price was 425.6. The market capitalization of ITC is 533,778.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 402,810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹428.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, there were a total of 402,810 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 428.55.

