Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹463.05, and it closed at ₹464.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹464.75, while the lowest price was ₹458. The market cap of ITC is ₹573,179.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹301.29. The BSE volume for the day was 356,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.