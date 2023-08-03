Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:07 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 464.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹463.05, and it closed at ₹464.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹464.75, while the lowest price was ₹458. The market cap of ITC is ₹573,179.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹301.29. The BSE volume for the day was 356,133 shares.
03 Aug 2023, 08:08:05 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹464.75 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Itc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 356,133. The closing price for the stock was ₹464.75.
