Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 464.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 463.05, and it closed at 464.75. The highest price reached during the day was 464.75, while the lowest price was 458. The market cap of ITC is 573,179.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 301.29. The BSE volume for the day was 356,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹464.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Itc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 356,133. The closing price for the stock was 464.75.

