Itc Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Itc stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 428 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 430 and closed at 428. The stock reached a high of 432.65 and a low of 428.65. Its market capitalization is 537,644.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 107,339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

