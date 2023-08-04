comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC's Stock Sees Positive Momentum in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC's Stock Sees Positive Momentum in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 456.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.75 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 459.95, and the closing price remained the same. The stock reached a high of 463.65 and a low of 454.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 568,381.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 301.29. The BSE volume for the day was 210,759 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:48:18 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹459.75, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹456.1

The current price of ITC stock is 459.75, with a 0.8% percent change and a net change of 3.65.

Click here for Itc Profit Loss

04 Aug 2023, 09:35:28 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹459.35, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹456.1

The current stock price of ITC is 459.35, with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:18:54 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹459.5, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹456.1

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 459.5 with a percent change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 3.4, indicating that the stock price has increased by 3.4.

04 Aug 2023, 09:00:09 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹456.1, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹459.95

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 456.1. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.84%, resulting in a net change of -3.85.

04 Aug 2023, 08:03:17 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹459.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 210759. The closing price for the shares was 459.95.

