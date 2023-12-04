comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 449.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC shares was 438 and the close price was 435.6. The highest price reached during the day was 451.1, while the lowest price was 437.55. The market capitalization of ITC was 561,159.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,022,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:32:09 AM IST

Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC452.72.80.62499.6323.36562616.36
Godfrey Phillips India2065.0-10.5-0.512400.01605.0510736.74
VST Industries3283.3-7.4-0.223859.952912.555070.05
NTC Industries93.411.451.58109.767.01111.57
Golden Tobacco52.00.50.9774.539.1191.57
04 Dec 2023, 10:30:25 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹452.4, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹449.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 452.4. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of ITC has increased by 0.56 percent with a net change of 2.5.

04 Dec 2023, 10:17:18 AM IST

ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, ITC stock reached a low price of 450.9 and a high price of 455.

04 Dec 2023, 10:11:10 AM IST

Itc December futures opened at 456.4 as against previous close of 453.2

The spot price of Itc is currently at 451.75. The bid price is 454.3 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 454.45 with an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest for Itc is at 65588800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:56:28 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:50:35 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹452.55, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹449.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of Itc is 452.55. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

04 Dec 2023, 09:38:14 AM IST

Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.15%
3 Months-1.18%
6 Months1.44%
YTD36.5%
1 Year33.29%
04 Dec 2023, 09:05:56 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹449.9, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹435.6

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 449.9. There has been a 3.28% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.3.

04 Dec 2023, 08:10:49 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹435.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, there were a total of 1,022,331 shares that were exchanged. The closing price for the stock was 435.6.

