Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC shares was ₹438 and the close price was ₹435.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹451.1, while the lowest price was ₹437.55. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹561,159.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,022,331 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Itc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap ITC 452.7 2.8 0.62 499.6 323.36 562616.36 Godfrey Phillips India 2065.0 -10.5 -0.51 2400.0 1605.05 10736.74 VST Industries 3283.3 -7.4 -0.22 3859.95 2912.55 5070.05 NTC Industries 93.41 1.45 1.58 109.7 67.01 111.57 Golden Tobacco 52.0 0.5 0.97 74.5 39.11 91.57

ITC share price live: Today's Price range Today, ITC stock reached a low price of ₹450.9 and a high price of ₹455.

Itc December futures opened at 456.4 as against previous close of 453.2 The spot price of Itc is currently at 451.75. The bid price is 454.3 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 454.45 with an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest for Itc is at 65588800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Itc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.15% 3 Months -1.18% 6 Months 1.44% YTD 36.5% 1 Year 33.29%

