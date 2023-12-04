Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC shares was ₹438 and the close price was ₹435.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹451.1, while the lowest price was ₹437.55. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹561,159.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,022,331 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|452.7
|2.8
|0.62
|499.6
|323.36
|562616.36
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2065.0
|-10.5
|-0.51
|2400.0
|1605.05
|10736.74
|VST Industries
|3283.3
|-7.4
|-0.22
|3859.95
|2912.55
|5070.05
|NTC Industries
|93.41
|1.45
|1.58
|109.7
|67.01
|111.57
|Golden Tobacco
|52.0
|0.5
|0.97
|74.5
|39.11
|91.57
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹452.4. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of ITC has increased by 0.56 percent with a net change of 2.5.
Today, ITC stock reached a low price of ₹450.9 and a high price of ₹455.
The spot price of Itc is currently at 451.75. The bid price is 454.3 with a bid quantity of 1600, while the offer price is 454.45 with an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest for Itc is at 65588800.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Itc is ₹452.55. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 2.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.15%
|3 Months
|-1.18%
|6 Months
|1.44%
|YTD
|36.5%
|1 Year
|33.29%
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹449.9. There has been a 3.28% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.3.
On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, there were a total of 1,022,331 shares that were exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹435.6.
