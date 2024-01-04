Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹471, and the closing price was ₹470.15. The stock reached a high of ₹480.7 and a low of ₹469.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC stands at 595,460.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.86. The BSE volume for ITC shares on this day was 5,944,428.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 478.95 with a bid price of 480.5 and an offer price of 480.7. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is 3200. The open interest for ITC stands at 77656000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹479.2 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly, with a net gain of 1.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.41%
|3 Months
|0.03%
|6 Months
|0.45%
|YTD
|3.28%
|1 Year
|45.03%
As of the current data, the stock price of Itc is ₹477.3. There has been a percent change of 1.52, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 7.15, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹7.15.
On the last day, the trading volume of Itc BSE was 5,944,428 shares and the closing price was ₹470.15.
