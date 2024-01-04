Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 477.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 471, and the closing price was 470.15. The stock reached a high of 480.7 and a low of 469.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC stands at 595,460.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 323.86. The BSE volume for ITC shares on this day was 5,944,428.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Itc January futures opened at 478.8 as against previous close of 479.15

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 478.95 with a bid price of 480.5 and an offer price of 480.7. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is 3200. The open interest for ITC stands at 77656000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Itc Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹479.2, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹477.3

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 479.2 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly, with a net gain of 1.9.

04 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.41%
3 Months0.03%
6 Months0.45%
YTD3.28%
1 Year45.03%
04 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹477.3, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹470.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Itc is 477.3. There has been a percent change of 1.52, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 7.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 7.15.

04 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹470.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Itc BSE was 5,944,428 shares and the closing price was 470.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.