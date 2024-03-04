Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
Itc Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Itc stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 409.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 412.7 and closed at 409.5. The stock reached a high of 417.5 and a low of 410.25. The market capitalization stood at 514486.2 crore with a 52-week high of 499.6 and a 52-week low of 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 35226 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:04:01 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹409.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for ITC on the BSE was 35,226 shares, with a closing price of 409.5.

