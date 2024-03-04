Itc Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹412.7 and closed at ₹409.5. The stock reached a high of ₹417.5 and a low of ₹410.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹514486.2 crore with a 52-week high of ₹499.6 and a 52-week low of ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 35226 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.