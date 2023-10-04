Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Itc stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 444.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.75 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of ITC shares was 441, and the closing price was 444.4. The highest price reached during the day was 442.35, while the lowest was 439.2. The market capitalization of ITC is 548,408.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 321.02. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 324,449 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

