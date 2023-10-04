Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, the opening price of ITC shares was ₹441, and the closing price was ₹444.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹442.35, while the lowest was ₹439.2. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹548,408.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹321.02. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 324,449 shares.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹439.75, with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -4.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.05% and has decreased by ₹4.65 in total.
