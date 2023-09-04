Itc Share Price Live blog for 04 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the stock of ITC opened at ₹439.65 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹445.05, while the low was ₹438.1. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹550,214.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for the day was 775,553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.