Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Itc Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹455.35, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹453.95
05 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.71%
|3 Months
|-1.1%
|6 Months
|3.04%
|YTD
|37.79%
|1 Year
|35.5%
05 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹455.1, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹453.95
05 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹449.9 on last trading day