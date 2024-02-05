Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹444.85 and the close price was ₹442.85. The stock had a high of ₹447.15 and a low of ₹439.45. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at ₹549,330.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹326.99. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,131,263 shares.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹441.75 with a 0.35 percent change and a net change of 1.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.41%
|3 Months
|-9.3%
|6 Months
|-3.26%
|YTD
|-4.76%
|1 Year
|16.96%
The current data for the ITC stock shows that its price is ₹440.2. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 1,131,263. The closing price for the shares was ₹442.85.
