Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 440.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.75 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was 444.85 and the close price was 442.85. The stock had a high of 447.15 and a low of 439.45. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 549,330.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 326.99. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,131,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Itc Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹441.75, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹440.2

The current price of ITC stock is 441.75 with a 0.35 percent change and a net change of 1.55.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.41%
3 Months-9.3%
6 Months-3.26%
YTD-4.76%
1 Year16.96%
05 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹440.2, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹442.85

The current data for the ITC stock shows that its price is 440.2. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹442.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 1,131,263. The closing price for the shares was 442.85.

