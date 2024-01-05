Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at ₹480 and closed at ₹477.3. The stock had a high of ₹481.4 and a low of ₹474.1. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹593,589.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹323.86. The BSE volume for ITC was 664,027 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹477.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ITC BSE was 664,027 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹477.3.