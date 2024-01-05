Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 477.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 475.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at 480 and closed at 477.3. The stock had a high of 481.4 and a low of 474.1. The market capitalization of ITC is 593,589.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 323.86. The BSE volume for ITC was 664,027 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹477.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ITC BSE was 664,027 shares. The closing price of the shares was 477.3.

