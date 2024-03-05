Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 412.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price TodayPremium
Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened and closed at 412.2. The high for the day was 412.8, while the low was 408.5. The market capitalization stood at 510,616.95 crores. The 52-week high was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 516,518 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:06:32 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹409.1, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹412.2

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 409.1 with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -3.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

05 Mar 2024, 08:05:35 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹412.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a volume of 516,518 shares with a closing price of 412.2.

