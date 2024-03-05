Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Stock Dips in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ITC's stock opened and closed at ₹412.2. The high for the day was ₹412.8, while the low was ₹408.5. The market capitalization stood at 510,616.95 crores. The 52-week high was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 516,518 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.