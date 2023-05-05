Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹426 and closed at ₹427.15, with a high of ₹426.9 and a low of ₹423.8. The market capitalization of the company was ₹527,569.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹428.45 and a 52-week low of ₹249.2. The BSE volume for ITC was 314,606 shares.