Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint
ItcPremium
Itc

The current session data for ITC shows that the opening price was 426, with a high of 426.9 and a low of 423.8.

On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 426 and closed at 427.15, with a high of 426.9 and a low of 423.8. The market capitalization of the company was 527,569.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 428.45 and a 52-week low of 249.2. The BSE volume for ITC was 314,606 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:08:35 AM IST

Itc trading at ₹424.5, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹427.15

On the last day, 314,606 shares of ITC were traded on the BSE, with the closing price of 427.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout