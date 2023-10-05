Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 439.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ITC stock was 439.9, while the closing price was 439.75. The stock reached a high of 441.6 and a low of 433.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 543,731.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 499.6 and 321.27 respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 270,843.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹439.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 270,843 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 439.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.