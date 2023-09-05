Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 441.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 439.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC's stock was 441.35 and the closing price was 441.25. The stock reached a high of 442.95 and a low of 436.65 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 547,879.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 306.76. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 479,934.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹441.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Itc BSE was 479,934. The closing price of the shares was 441.25.

