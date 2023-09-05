Itc Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of ITC's stock was ₹441.35 and the closing price was ₹441.25. The stock reached a high of ₹442.95 and a low of ₹436.65 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹547,879.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹306.76. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 479,934.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.