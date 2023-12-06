Itc Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹451.65, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹453.95
06 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Itc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.79%
|3 Months
|-3.22%
|6 Months
|2.02%
|YTD
|37.09%
|1 Year
|34.98%
06 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹451.65, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹453.95
06 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹453.95 on last trading day