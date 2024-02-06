Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 438.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.75 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC stock was 443.8 and the closing price was 440.2. The stock reached a high of 443.8 and a low of 436.55 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 546,647.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 326.99. The stock had a trading volume of 776,674 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹441.75, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹438.05

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 441.75. There has been a 0.84 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.7.

06 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹440.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 776,674. The closing price for the share was 440.2.

