Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC stock soars on positive trading day

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC stock was ₹443.8 and the closing price was ₹440.2. The stock reached a high of ₹443.8 and a low of ₹436.55 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹546,647.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹326.99. The stock had a trading volume of 776,674 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹441.75. There has been a 0.84 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.7.
