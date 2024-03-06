Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹409.15, reached a high of ₹411.45, and a low of ₹404 before closing at ₹409.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹506,872.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹499.6 and ₹367.44 respectively. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 581,451.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.