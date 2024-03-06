Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Itc stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 406.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹409.15, reached a high of ₹411.45, and a low of ₹404 before closing at ₹409.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹506,872.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹499.6 and ₹367.44 respectively. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 581,451.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.