Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹409.15, reached a high of ₹411.45, and a low of ₹404 before closing at ₹409.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹506,872.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹499.6 and ₹367.44 respectively. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 581,451.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is at ₹404.5 with a net change of -1.6 and a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.53%
|3 Months
|-15.44%
|6 Months
|-8.34%
|YTD
|-12.11%
|1 Year
|5.28%
The current price of Itc stock is ₹406.1 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a trading volume of 581,451 shares with a closing price of ₹409.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!