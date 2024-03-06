Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 406.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 409.15, reached a high of 411.45, and a low of 404 before closing at 409.1. The market capitalization stood at 506,872.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were 499.6 and 367.44 respectively. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 581,451.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Itc Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹404.5, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹406.1

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is at 404.5 with a net change of -1.6 and a percent change of -0.39. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:35 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.53%
3 Months-15.44%
6 Months-8.34%
YTD-12.11%
1 Year5.28%
06 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹406.1, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹409.1

The current price of Itc stock is 406.1 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹409.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ITC on the BSE had a trading volume of 581,451 shares with a closing price of 409.1.

