Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day, ITC opened at ₹433.25 and closed at ₹431.1. The stock reached a high of ₹434.55 and a low of ₹431.1. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹540,699.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 636,722 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹435.35 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.42% from its previous close and has gained 1.8 points in value.
