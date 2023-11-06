Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Itc stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 433.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ITC opened at 433.25 and closed at 431.1. The stock reached a high of 434.55 and a low of 431.1. The market capitalization of ITC is 540,699.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 636,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹435.35, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹433.55

The current price of ITC stock is 435.35 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.42% from its previous close and has gained 1.8 points in value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹431.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 636,722. The closing price for the day was 431.1.

