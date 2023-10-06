Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 436 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, ITC opened at 440 and closed at 436. The stock's high for the day was 440.5, while the low was 435.1. The company's market capitalization is 543,731.87 crore. The 52-week high for ITC is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 321.27. The BSE volume for the day was 180,669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹436, up 0% from yesterday's ₹436

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is at 436 with no change in percentage or net change.

06 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹436 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Itc was 180,669 shares, with a closing price of 436.

