Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

On the last day, the stock price of ITC opened at ₹438.05 and closed at ₹437.55. The high for the day was ₹444.05, while the low was ₹438.05. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹552,493.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹321.02. The stock had a BSE volume of 633,508 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is ₹445.6. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|-4.48%
|6 Months
|14.86%
|YTD
|34.47%
|1 Year
|35.57%
The current data shows that the stock price of Itc is ₹443.05 with a percent change of 1.26. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26% compared to the previous day. The net change is 5.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹5.5.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Itc BSE was 633,508. The closing price for the stock was ₹437.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!