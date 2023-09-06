Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q2 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 443.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the stock price of ITC opened at 438.05 and closed at 437.55. The high for the day was 444.05, while the low was 438.05. The market capitalization of ITC is 552,493.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 321.02. The stock had a BSE volume of 633,508 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹445.6, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹443.05

The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is 445.6. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Itc Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months-4.48%
6 Months14.86%
YTD34.47%
1 Year35.57%
06 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹443.05, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹437.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Itc is 443.05 with a percent change of 1.26. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26% compared to the previous day. The net change is 5.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 5.5.

06 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹437.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Itc BSE was 633,508. The closing price for the stock was 437.55.

