Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Upward Movement in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Upward Movement in Trading

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:52 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 454.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.75 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC shares was 456, the close price was 456.1, the high was 461.45, and the low was 454. The market capitalization was 566,886.01 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 301.29. The BSE volume for the day was 901,597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:52:11 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹455.75, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹454.9

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 455.75 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% and the net change in price is 0.85.

07 Aug 2023, 10:31:05 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹456.45, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹454.9

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 456.45 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% and the net change is 1.55.

07 Aug 2023, 10:22:51 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹455.6, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹454.9

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 455.6. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

07 Aug 2023, 10:04:04 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453.1, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹454.9

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 453.1, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -1.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.4% and the actual decrease in price is 1.8 rupees.

07 Aug 2023, 09:46:35 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹452.3, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹454.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 452.3. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, indicating a decrease of 2.6 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:02 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹452.1, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹454.9

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 452.1 with a percent change of -0.62. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.8, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.8.

07 Aug 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:21:29 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹452.1, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹454.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 452.1 with a percent change of -0.62. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.62% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2.8, indicating that the stock has declined by 2.8 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:00:05 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹454.9, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹456.1

The stock price of ITC is currently 454.9, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The net change in the stock price is -1.2.

07 Aug 2023, 08:08:25 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹456.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, there were 901,597 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 456.1.

